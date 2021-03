A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three boys at Onembamba village in the Omusati region on Monday.

Omusati regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Moses Simaho says the boys, aged 16 or younger, approached the girl and her siblings on their way home from school, and took turns to rape her in bushes nearby.

The victim's mother reported the case to the police.

Simaho says the suspects have not been arrested.