Nigeria: Shinkafi - Bandits Were Offered N57 Million Not to Release Zamfara Schoolgirls

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Abdullahi Shinkafi has alleged that some politicians attempted to sabotage the release of the 279 abducted female students in Jangebe in Zamfara States as well as the peace efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle in the state.

Specifically, the former national secretary of APGA accused unnamed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of offering N57 million to bandits in order not to release the abducted schoolgirls.

Shinkafi stated that those who mediated with the kidnappers of the Jangebe female students disclosed this to the governor in the state

Also, he said that the state governor has made bold his threat by disclosing the names of those allegedly sponsoring violence in the state to the security agencies.

According to Shinkafi who spoke to THISDAY, " the governor have disclosed the names of those sponsoring violence to the security agencies. So, government now knows those involved. So, let the public know that some people are sabotaging the efforts of the governor to maintain peace in the state."

The governor had at the heat of violence in the Zamfara state threatened to mention the names behind the banditry in the state.

The former APGA scribe argued that "these ungodly politicians boast that they have people at the centre and therefore cannot be torched."

Shinkafi who had earlier spoken on a television programmed monitored in Abuja, said that the crisis was being sponsored by those he described as "ungodly politicians" in the state

Shinkafi fingered unnamed APC members in the state for bribing the kidnappers not to release the Jangebe school children, while blaming the APC for showing no sympathy concerning the abduction.

According to the former national APGA scribe, "Just a few hours after the abduction of the schoolgirls, an APC membership registration was done. After the members were registered, there was a serious rally when a prominent member received his party membership card. "There was no sign of sympathy from the part of APC as a party.