Namibia: Discord Unhinges NFA

Transitional domestic football will kick off next month as advertised, says Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretary general Franco Cosmos despite reported tensions at the federation.

The NFA has already begun disbursing funds to the teams for preparations, he said. The NFA will use the US$500 000 (about N$7,7 million) Fifa Covid-19 grant to finance the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL), the three first division streams, the regional second divisions and the Women's Super League.

"The communication sent out last week stands. Nothing has changed. We're preparing for the start of football," Cosmos told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

This is in contrast with the position of NFA president Ranga Haikali who claims to have no knowledge of this development.

Cosmos and Haikali's incoherence is a worrying throwback to the disjointed relationship between preceding secretary general Barry Rukoro and FA head Frans Mbidi resulting in a barren domestic football scene for two years.

The latter pair's toxic feud eventually led to Fifa installing a normalisation committee of which Cosmos was the vice chairperson and de-facto secretariat head.

While pleading ignorance on the envisaged resumption of football leagues on 17 April countrywide, Haikali dismissed the purported fallout with Cosmos. Just like their excommunicated predecessors, Haikali and Cosmos also appear to each have the backing of one half of a divided NFA executive.

Haikali claims the executive committee has not rubber-stamped the restart of the leagues and that Cosmos had no authority to commission the resumption.

He also said Cosmos had no mandate to push through the N$2,3 million Fifa e-connect tender without the executive's blessing.

"As far as I am concerned, we have statutes, policies and procedures that need to be followed and those flouting same should be called to order or face the consequences," Haikali said.

"I am as in the dark as you are [about the feud]. I believe the discord was based on comments made on social media by non-exco [NFA executive] members or at the least a non-staff member, for reasons best known to them only."

In response, Cosmos also deflected the tensions issue while denying bypassing the hierarchy. He said the "majority of the executive" had given him the green light for both undertakings.

Four quotations were sourced, after which "a certain service provider was chosen" for the task of registering all NFA stakeholders on a portal and keeping track of players, coaches and referees.

Cosmos added that he had not gone rogue but should his time as secretary general come to a premature end, then so be it.

"If I've done something non-procedural, the exco will deal with me," he said. "What I did was approved by the exco. I cannot go ahead with something so big without the exco telling me to do so," said Cosmos, who was permanently appointed in the role during December's congress.

Haikali said both issues will be addressed at the 26-27 March NFA executive meeting.

In December, the NFA congress adopted proposed dates for the football season to start towards the end of February 2021 and run until August 2021.

However, the kick-off date was indefinitely deferred due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Football wasn't played in this country for almost 24 months now. Please let's not try to confuse ourselves. When football commences, the exco will express itself on that as they have always been doing," Haikali said.

The Women's Super Cup, which concluded late last month, already got the ball rolling.

"At our last exco meeting held on 1-3 December 2020, I cannot recall any dates being set to start football. And neither do I recall another exco meeting having deliberated or decided on the starting date, or a letter to Fifa to approve the football calendar or any government lifting any Covid-19 restrictions in Namibia," said Haikali.