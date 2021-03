Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has welcomed and congratulated Arnold Kweyani Mbwana as the new Chief Executive Officer of the league's sponsor, Telekom Networks Malawi Plc.

In a statement, Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda, asks for continued relationship with the sponsor.

"We look forward to a continued exciting football business relationship as always," said Somba Banda.

Mbwana's appointment is effective 3rd March, 2021.