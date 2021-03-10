Nigeria: Court Summons Malami, Magu, Falana to Testify in Maina's Trial

Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, has ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), and a former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to appear before him and give evidence in the ongoing trial of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

The order was a sequel to an application by Maina praying the court to compel the AGF, Magu, human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), and seven others to appear before the court over the corruption allegations against him.

Others to appear in the subpoena signed on March 8, 2021 include; M. Mustapha, Hassan Salihu, Mohammed Wakil, G.T Idris, Kenneth Amabem, Ibrahim Kaigama and the Director of Compliance, Central Bank of Nigeria.

They are to appear before the court on March 9, 10 and 11 to testify in Maina's defence.

The order addressed personally to each of the subpoenaed witnesses and sighted by THISDAY reads: "You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this court at Court 6, on 9th, 10th, 11th day of March 2021 at 9 o'clock in the forenoon, and so from day to day till the above case is tied, to give evidence on behalf of the 1st defendant."

Maina is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly laundering N2 billion.

Meanwhile, Maina's first witness, Ms. Ngozika Ihuoma, had alleged that Magu misappropriated 222 assets worth N1.63 trillion recovered by the Maina-led PRTT.

He alleged that Magu had sold most of the assets to his friends and associates.

Ihuoma had also told the court that AGF and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in January 2016.

"After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion he promised to recover," the witness said.