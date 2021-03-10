Nigeria: Court Summons Malami, Magu, Falana to Testify in Maina's Trial

10 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, has ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), and a former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to appear before him and give evidence in the ongoing trial of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

The order was a sequel to an application by Maina praying the court to compel the AGF, Magu, human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), and seven others to appear before the court over the corruption allegations against him.

Others to appear in the subpoena signed on March 8, 2021 include; M. Mustapha, Hassan Salihu, Mohammed Wakil, G.T Idris, Kenneth Amabem, Ibrahim Kaigama and the Director of Compliance, Central Bank of Nigeria.

They are to appear before the court on March 9, 10 and 11 to testify in Maina's defence.

The order addressed personally to each of the subpoenaed witnesses and sighted by THISDAY reads: "You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this court at Court 6, on 9th, 10th, 11th day of March 2021 at 9 o'clock in the forenoon, and so from day to day till the above case is tied, to give evidence on behalf of the 1st defendant."

Maina is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly laundering N2 billion.

Meanwhile, Maina's first witness, Ms. Ngozika Ihuoma, had alleged that Magu misappropriated 222 assets worth N1.63 trillion recovered by the Maina-led PRTT.

He alleged that Magu had sold most of the assets to his friends and associates.

Ihuoma had also told the court that AGF and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in January 2016.

"After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion he promised to recover," the witness said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.