Malawi: Sally Kumwenda's Party Field Candidate in Karonga North West By-Election - MEC Appeals for Peaceful Campaign

10 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jordan Simeon-Phiri

Leadership with Compassion (LCP) which goes in gold and green colours led by South African-based Malawian, Sally Kumwenda, has fielded a candidate the March 30 by-election in Karonga North West Constituency.

LCP's candidate Promise Kaunda has since presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Kumwenda said she formed her party because "Malawians are tired of being tormented by Satan," and that her party will lead in seeking forgiveness from God "before we reclaim our prosperity and peace; to end the numerous forms of sufferings and misfortunes brought about by leaders disobeying God."

The electoral body has since appealed for a peaceful campaign.

MEC Commissioner Anthony Mukumbwa made the call on Monday when candidates presented nomination papers at Maghemo Secondary School hall in the area.

He said MEC expects political parties and candidates to avoid the use of foul language during campaign.

Said Mukumbwa: "Do not incite political violence during campaign.

"Candidates should remember that democracy without peace is meaningless."

But the splendour and pomp that characterised the event violated Covid-19 preventive measures, especially restrictions on public gatherings as candidates were escorted by truckloads of supporters who did not wear face masks.

After presenting their nomination papers, candidates for Malawi Congress Party Daniel Mwanyongo, UTM Party Katwafu Kayira, Democratic Progress Party Lusubilo Kamwambi and Alliance for Democracy Fwasani Silungwe brought Karonga Town to a standstill as they paraded to woo voters.

Other candidates who presented their nomination papers in the constituency were Kasunga Mwenindeka of United Democratic Front and three independent candidates, namely Harry Mwanyembe, Shawo Mwakilama and Anderson Mwayipinga.

Speaking after presenting their nomination papers, the candidates pledged to improve the area by implementing projects such as constructing feeder road networks and health facilities and revamping agriculture.

About 51 000 voters are expected to vote on March 30. The seat fell vacant after the death of James Kamwambi (DPP) last month.

