Malawi: Merck Foundation Donates 30 000 Books - First Lady Says It Will Impact Many Pupils in Malawi

Merck Foundation has donated 30000 storybooks to the Ministry of Education to help in awareness on issues of infertility among learners.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe yesterday the First Lady Monica Chakwera, who is Merck's More Than a Mother Ambassador in Malawi, described the donation as timely, saying it will impact many pupils in the country and mould them into respectful parents on infertility issues.

She said: "I am greatly honoured today to present to you 30 000 storybooks received from the Merck Foundation in my role as Merck More Than a Mother Ambassador in Malawi. The storybooks being handed over to you today are titled: Educating Alinafe; ChosadziwaPhiri's Story and Make the Right Choice."

ChosadziwaPhiri's Story is a storybook for learners to raise awareness of infertility and to start teaching the value of respect and nurturing empathy from the young age of four while Make the Right Choice tackles the Covid-19 pandemic in communities and promotes honesty, loyalty and hardworking among young people.

The First Lady said Educating Alinafe is a storybook that covers the importance of empowering girls through education to break the cycle of poverty.

"When girls are educated, their countries and nations become more powerful, stronger and prosperous. Unfortunately, as you are all aware, in our African communities, girls and women often miss out on the chance to access education," she said.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima thanked Merck Foundation for the books, saying they will be put to proper use.