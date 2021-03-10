Nigeria: 26 States Await Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery As Eight Governors Receive Jab Today

Twenty-six states were last night waiting for the delivery of their COVID-19 vaccine allocations from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), THISDAY's investigation has revealed.

It was gathered yesterday that only 10 states- Lagos, Kaduna, Akwa-Ibom, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue and Bauchi as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) - had confirmed receipt of their allocations of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Ogun State taking delivery of its allocation on Monday.

It was, however, gathered that the consignment for Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States was delivered yesterday through the Akure Airport.

With the beginning of distribution of the vaccine to states, nine of the governors are also billed for the vaccination today.

The governors of the 36 states of the federation had resolved last week to take the vaccine, alongside their deputies today, in their respective states.

It is expected that only nine of them and their deputies will take the vaccine today.

However, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, who is also the chairperson of Committee of Health Commissioners in Nigeria, Dr. Betty Edu, told THISDAY last night that states in the South-west received their consignments yesterday while South-south and South-east states would receive theirs tomorrow.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday confirmed that the state took delivery of its allocation at 4 am, noting that the vaccine has been kept in a safe place.

He said the state government would soon commence vaccination of people in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the NPHCDA.

The Nasarawa State government also confirmed that it has taken delivery of its share of the vaccine.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Yahaya Ahmed, told THISDAY that the state received about 50,000 doses of the vaccine.

He added that the state has set up a technical committee to ensure the smooth operation of the vaccine inoculation in the state.

He stated that the Governor Abdullahi Sule, his deputy, Mr. Emmanuel Akabe, and other prominent personalities in the state would be vaccinated today.

The Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in Ondo State, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, also told THISDAY yesterday that the state received 75,570 doses.

He added that the vaccine was delivered to the state at the Akure Airport.

He said the consignment of both Ondo and Osun states were delivered through the airport.

Receiving the vaccine for Benue State, Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, commended the federal government and NPHCDA for their prompt response to the health needs of Nigerians.

Ageda said Benue State was one of the first states to receive the vaccine.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni, also told THISDAY yesterday that the state had received 180,000 doses.

However, as at press time, many states were still expecting their allocations.

For instance, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, invited journalists to the Kano airport to wait for the state's consignment.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Iname, told THISDAY that officials of the state government were waiting at the Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar 111 International Airport for the state's consignment.

Iname stated that Northern states with airports were communicated that they would receive delivery yesterday.

He, however, added that states such as Zamfara, which have no airport, would collect their consignment in Sokoto.

Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said the state government officials would take the delivery of the vaccine yesterday through Jos airport as arranged by CACOVID.

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, told THISDAY that the state would take delivery of its vaccine consignment before the end of the week. But THISDAY reliably learnt the state took delivery of 105, 600 doses last night.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Ms. Mary Berje, however, told THISDAY that the state would be among the last set of states to receive the vaccine.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Maku Sidi, who is the Vice-Chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, could not be reached to give further details on when the state would take delivery of its consignment.

Abia State Government officials were also waiting yesterday to take delivery of the vaccine.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, told THISDAY that they were told initially that the vaccine would arrive through the Enugu Airport, adding that another directive came that the consignment would now be delivered through the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.

"We are still expecting the vaccine," he said.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dan Umezuruike, also told THISDAY that the state government was still expecting the vaccine.