Rwanda: Yvonne Idamange Remanded for 30 Days

The Gasabo Primary Court on Tuesday, March 9, ruled that Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza is to be remanded for 30 days.

Iryamugwiza is charged with six counts including denigrating genocide commemoration artefacts, inciting an uprising among the public, publication of rumours, intentional assault and battery, blocking the enforcement of government orders, and issuing a bounced cheque.

During the latest hearing, the prosecution had requested the court to remand the suspect on the basis that she is a flight risk and might as well continue to commit the alleged crimes using her YouTube channel once given bail or/and destroy evidence.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty of alleged crimes and applied for bail, saying that she wants to go and take care of her four children and does not intend to destroy evidence.

Announcing the verdict, the presiding judge said that Iryamugwiza will be provisionally detained on grounds of the seriousness of crimes she is alleged committed.

The judge also explained that the videos that Iryamugwiza published, which she admitted to being hers, contain information that stands as proof that she might have committed the charges she faces.

Meanwhile, the court among others ruled that Iryamugwiza's allegations of illegal arrest and searching by authorities were unfounded.

After the ruling, the suspect who attended virtually and was accompanied by one of her two lawyers said that she appeals against the court's decision. The date for the appeal hearing has not yet been announced.

Iryamugwiza was arrested on February 15 after appearing on her YouTube channel a number of times to allegedly incite public disorder among other accusations.

According to prosecution, through her YouTube channel, the accused published a litany of malicious rumours, including one announcing the death of the Head of State, and called on Rwandans countrywide to rise up and rebel against the government.