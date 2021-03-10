Angola: President Appoints New Edições Novembro Chairperson

9 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Tuesday appointed Drumond Alcides Jaime Mafuta, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Edições Novembro (owner of the country's state-run newspapers), replacing Víctor Emanuel Nelson da Silva.

In a statement, the Civil House of the President of the Republic said that the new Chairman of the Board of Edições Novembro was previously removed from his post as non-executive director of the same company.

The document states that Jaime Vitorino Azulay was appointed by the Head of State to the position of non-executive director of Edições Novembro.

Also today, the President of the Republic dismissed , at his request, Mandela Nsito Barros from the position of Executive Director of ANGOLA TELECOM and nominated Edson Salek Francisco Pereira as his replacement.

