Angola: Unicef Recognises Improvement in Children's Social Condition

Cuito — The representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) in Angola, Iván Yerovi, today, Tuesday, acknowledged in Cuito town, the results achieved by the Government of Bié province, embodied in the improvement of the social condition of children.

Iván Yerovi took office in April 2020, having presented his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Luanda, in October of the same year.

The UNICEF representative was speaking at the end of a courtesy meeting with the acting governor, José Fernando Tchatuvela, as part of his four-day working visit to Bié, with the aim of assessing the projects implemented by the organisation in that part of the country.

He encouraged the local Government and partners to continue implementing actions and projects that aim to improve the situation of children, such as the massification of civil registry, access to education, basic sanitation, chronic malnutrition, violence, among others.

