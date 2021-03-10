Angola: State Minister Honoured By Foreign Women Diplomats

9 March 2021
Luanda — The minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, was honoured on Monday in Luanda by the group of women ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Angola.

The tribute is the result of her commitment and dedication to social causes in the country, particularly her involvement in the process of empowering women.

The homage, as part of the International Women's Day celebrations, was attended by ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from Mozambique, Ghana, United Nations, Sweden, United Kingdom, India and European Union.

During the ceremony, which brought together several women from the diplomatic career, the ambassadors concluded that the empowerment of women in the Angolan Government is represented by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, due to her professional and political career.

Speaking to the press, the Minister of State for the Social Area thanked the gesture, noting that the recognition is extensive to all Angolan women.

The ambassador of Mozambique, Osvalda Joana, who led the initiative, explained that "the purpose is to recognize the commitment of Angolan women in the struggle for emancipation towards empowerment".

