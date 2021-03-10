Angola: Usd 20 Million Invested in Construction of Electricity, Water Meters

Luanda — At least twenty million dollars will be invested by Angolan company Hengye Electronics, to build single and three-phase electricity and water meters in the country.

Construction is due to begin between April and June of this year and the aim is to achieve, in the first phase, estimated annual production of 319,000 single-phase and 19,000 three-phase electricity meters and 200,000 water meters.

The laying of the first stone for construction of the factory took place in October 2020, in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda.

According to the chairman of the company's board of directors, Frederico Makilanda, speaking to Angop today (Tuesday), as well as creating 350 direct jobs and 150 indirect jobs, the factory will be an asset in reducing costs associated to the import of such equipment by public companies in the sector.

