Angola: Covid-19 - Twenty Recoveries, Six New Cases in 24 Hours

9 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced on Tuesday the recovery of 20 patients and the registration of six new cases and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, the new cases were diagnosed in Luanda, with three, and Cunene, also with three.

The patients range from 22 to 57 years old, two of them male and four female.

The death was registered in Luanda, involving a 66-year-old Angolan citizen.

Of those recovered, 12 are residents in Luanda, four in Bié, three in Huíla and one in Cunene.

Angola has a record of 21,114 cases, with 516 deaths, 19,677 recovered and 921 active.

Of the active cases, three are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, seven are severe, 32 moderate, 25 with mild symptoms and 854 asymptomatic.

The national laboratories processed, in the last 24 hours, 538 samples.

In the inpatient centres, 67 patients are being treated, while 28 people are under institutional quarantine centres.

The health authorities are keeping 1,371 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

