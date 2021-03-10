Rwanda: Inmates Grateful as Covid-19 Vaccination Exercise is Taken to Prisons

Inmates in the Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali have showcased gratitude to government, as the Ministry of Health reached out to them with Covid-19 vaccination, on Tuesday, March 9.

The exercise started at the Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali, but it is expected to continue to other prisons as vaccines become more available in the country.

According to George Rwigamba, the Commissioner-General for Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS), up to 20,77 prisoners were selected for the vaccination exercise in Nyarugenge prison.

These were prioritised due to the fact that they have chronic diseases, or they are 60-years of age and above.

Speaking to the media, Rwigamba pointed out the importance of the development, saying it will be a better preventive solution, since social distancing is not a very easy measure within the prison community.

"We have taken a number of measures here, including washing hands, wearing masks, and stopping people from outside from visiting the prison. However, in here, social distancing is not so easy," he said. "We were lucky; we didn't have many cases of the virus. The vaccine comes as a good step towards prevention, and hopefully, it will reach all prisoners in future."

The Nyarugenge prison has about 10,000 inmates. So, if 20,77 of them are vaccinated, it means slight above 20 per cent of the prisoners received the jabs.

Asked about how the prisoners perceived the exercise, Rwigamba said they welcomed it, since they are informed about the affairs going on in the world,

"We didn't face perception challenges here because the people are informed just like the rest of society. There are televisions and radios in the prison, so the inmates follow the news. They know the vaccination campaign has started in the country. When we told them that we shall vaccinate them, they responded to the exercise," he said.

Commenting on the development, some of the prisoners that talked to the media after getting vaccinated expressed gratitude to the government for thinking about them.

"I have been vaccinated and I am happy about it. I am among the people that have Non-Communicable Diseases," said one prisoner.

"It is of such value that we have been thought about, despite the fact that we broke the law. We know that Covid-19 vaccines are rare out there, and if government decides to send some to us, it is a gesture that showcases that our leaders care for all citizens of Rwanda no matter who they are, and wherever they are," he added.

Enos Kagaba, a 67-year-old also echoed similar sentiments after being vaccinated,

"You know well that in all the world, not a lot of countries have vaccines. Though we collided with the law, our country still thinks about us and has prioritized us among those who are getting the vaccine first. This shows that our country cares about the lives of its sons and daughters wherever they are. It has given us hope and happiness," he said.

Beatrice Nirere, 67 also appreciated the gesture, noting that old people like her do not have strong immunity, and thanked the leaders for the vaccination exercise.

Vital Mucanda Kivumbi, a 73-year-old who was also vaccinated said "it is extra-ordinary."

"I thought about it after hearing it and said to myself, 'Is this possible?' It is a very valuable thing," he said.