Kenya: Oburu Says Raila Hospitalised for Fatigue, Awaiting Covid-19 Results

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is hospitalised for fatigue but has taken a COVID-19 test, his family said

Oburu Odinga, the elder of brother of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, sought to allay fears over Raila's health Wednesday.

"There is nothing serious about Raila's admission to hospital. He has general fatigue and some joint paints. There is nothing to be sad about, sickness is a normal thing," Oburu said following speculations that the former Prime Minister was unwell.

Raila checked into Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday and was admitted for what Oburu described as "medical observation."

He said he had also taken a COVID-19 test whose results were not yet out.

"For now there no results which are out. I am not a doctor and therefore, I don't want to speak about medical results. His personal doctor will say exactly what the issue is with Raila later but I can tell you that he is doing fine," Oburu said.

Raila has lately intensified campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and was at the Coast at the weekend ahead of his hospitalisation.