Kenya: Oburu Says Raila Hospitalised for Fatigue, Awaiting Covid-19 Results

Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
ODM leader Raila Odinga.
10 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is hospitalised for fatigue but has taken a COVID-19 test, his family said

Oburu Odinga, the elder of brother of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, sought to allay fears over Raila's health Wednesday.

"There is nothing serious about Raila's admission to hospital. He has general fatigue and some joint paints. There is nothing to be sad about, sickness is a normal thing," Oburu said following speculations that the former Prime Minister was unwell.

Raila checked into Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday and was admitted for what Oburu described as "medical observation."

He said he had also taken a COVID-19 test whose results were not yet out.

"For now there no results which are out. I am not a doctor and therefore, I don't want to speak about medical results. His personal doctor will say exactly what the issue is with Raila later but I can tell you that he is doing fine," Oburu said.

Raila has lately intensified campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and was at the Coast at the weekend ahead of his hospitalisation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.