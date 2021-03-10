Lesotho: Khatoane Wins Capital City Marathon

TOP long distance runner, Jobo Khatoane, has started his 2021 season in style after winning the 2021 Capital City Marathon in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Khatoane was crowned the champion after clocking 29 minutes in the 10km race. He was followed by Ayanda Zikode who clocked 30 minutes 15 seconds.

He told the Lesotho Times this week that he was excited to have won the race although his missed his 28 minutes target, his personal best in 10km races.

This was Khoatane's first race this season marking his return to action after last competing in February 2020 during the annual Gabasheane Rakabaele memorial half marathon in Berea.

"I won the race and I am happy with my performance," Khatoane said.

"The route was not easy. Although this was my first race after a year, I discovered that I am still fit and competitive.

"I wanted to clock make at most 28 minutes which is my personal best in 10 km races."

Although he did not have adequate time to prepare for the race, he said he was happy to win because some contestants from South Africa gave him a tough time.

Apart from last weekend's event, Khatoane said the organizers of the Capital City Marathon were also organising track and field events whose dates and times are yet to be announced. The forthcoming event will be held at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

It will have a 5km and a 10km race and Khatoane is considering to compete in both.

"As for the track event, I will compete in both races because they will be on different dates," he added.

After the weekend race, Khatoane is back in the country and will travel to Pietermaritzburg once the dates for the track event are finalised.