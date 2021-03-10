Lesotho: Khatoane Wins Capital City Marathon

Pixabay
...
10 March 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

TOP long distance runner, Jobo Khatoane, has started his 2021 season in style after winning the 2021 Capital City Marathon in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Khatoane was crowned the champion after clocking 29 minutes in the 10km race. He was followed by Ayanda Zikode who clocked 30 minutes 15 seconds.

He told the Lesotho Times this week that he was excited to have won the race although his missed his 28 minutes target, his personal best in 10km races.

This was Khoatane's first race this season marking his return to action after last competing in February 2020 during the annual Gabasheane Rakabaele memorial half marathon in Berea.

"I won the race and I am happy with my performance," Khatoane said.

"The route was not easy. Although this was my first race after a year, I discovered that I am still fit and competitive.

"I wanted to clock make at most 28 minutes which is my personal best in 10 km races."

Although he did not have adequate time to prepare for the race, he said he was happy to win because some contestants from South Africa gave him a tough time.

Apart from last weekend's event, Khatoane said the organizers of the Capital City Marathon were also organising track and field events whose dates and times are yet to be announced. The forthcoming event will be held at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

It will have a 5km and a 10km race and Khatoane is considering to compete in both.

"As for the track event, I will compete in both races because they will be on different dates," he added.

After the weekend race, Khatoane is back in the country and will travel to Pietermaritzburg once the dates for the track event are finalised.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.