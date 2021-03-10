Lesotho Players Thumped in Chess Tourney

10 March 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

All nine of Lesotho's chess players were last weekend humiliated during the Arab-African Individual Open Chess Championship after being booted out in the first stage.

The three-day event started on Friday and ended on Sunday was organised by the Arab Chess Federation and the African Chess Confederation.

All Lesotho players failed to pass the preliminary stage in both the male and female categories.

In both categories, only the top 30 players were to advance from the preliminary stages.

In the male category, Lesotho's top player, Sechaba Khalema finished 68th. In the ladies' category, Lesotho's 'Malehloa Likhomo finished 334th.

The tournament had 1434 players.

Lesotho was represented by Khalema, Libe Sofonea, Kamohelo Koetle, Matšepo Tšiu, Maboloko Leboela, 'Malehloa Likhomo, Selatela Khiba, Tokelo Klaas and Lehlohonolo Sekhotho.

Chess Federation of Lesotho (CFL) public relations officer Selatela Khiba said the competition was tough and the tournament format required players to play multiple games within short time and was therefore challenging.

"The field was tough for our players because this was the first time playing so many games within such a short time," Khiba said.

"Some complained of getting tired in between games."

He however, lauded the tournament organisers saying the platform was imperative for the growth of players especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.