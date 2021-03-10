Lesotho: Sello Off to a Positive Start

LESOTHO middle distance Olympian Tšepang Sello displayed a promising performance at the 2021 Inter Provincial Track and Field Meeting in Potchefstroom last weekend.

Sello won the event's 3km race clocking 10:16.36 before claiming the second position in the 1500m after clocking 4:46.37.

Sello, who is currently pursuing her studies at the University of Free State, is currently refraining from her 800m event until end of March this month when she is expecting to compete in the Free State Athletics Championship. She is also a beneficiary of an Olympic Solidarity Athletics Scholarship.

"I am refraining from running 800m for now until the end of March, therefore the races I ran over the weekend races were more for training purposes while building up for the 800m races that I will run in a few weeks," Sello said.

This was Sello's first race this year and she said she was happy to use it in preparing for upcoming races that she is using for her Olympic qualification. If she qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, this would be her second appearance at the global stage having participated in the 2016 edition.

"I last competed in December 2020. Now my focus is to qualify for the Olympics. It might take a few races as it's still early in the season but I am confident in my training and will fight for qualification.

Sello's 800m personal best is 2:05 but she needs to clock 1:59 to qualify for the Olympics.

This weekend, she is also preparing to compete in the 2021 Newton Classic Shoot Out at Boksburg Stadium in Gauteng.

She also has several other races lined up in South Africa which she intends to compete in before moving to Europe where she will be training and participating in more races from May to June 2021.

Sello also represented Lesotho in the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

The World University Games will this year be held in China and Sello disclosed that this year's edition is not her target. However, Sello said he would be honoured if she gets the opportunity.

"I'm not really focused on University Games this year but if I do get to go that will be good too," she said.