Lesotho: Premier League Teams to Pocket M68k in Relief Funds

VODACOM Premier League teams will each pocket M68 591.21 from the second tranche of the relief funds from the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA).

LeFA secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi told the journalists yesterday that the national executive committee (NEC) had decided how the M7 million they received from FIFA last month would be used.

However, Mohapi emphasised that only teams which have fully accounted for funds from the first batch of funds would be eligible to get more.

"We received $500 000 (M7 425 000) as the second tranche of Covid-19 relief funding from FIFA last month and the NEC has resolved that the money be shared among different LeFA arms," Mohapi said yesterday.

"The 14 premier league teams will each get M68 591.61. A Division teams will get M34 295.61 each while B and C Division teams will get M8 573.90 and M5 144.34 each respectively.

"However, it should be clear that only teams that have satisfactorily accounted for the first batch of funds will qualify for the second batch. We are also bringing in independent auditors who will help audit the reports.

"This is a serious matter and teams that will fail to report are faced with possible suspension from LeFA."

Teams were given until last Sunday to submit their reports but Mohapi said the deadline had now been extended to tomorrow.

"Some clubs have done exceptionally well in reporting but there are some teams that have failed to satisfy the reporting requirements and we have sent them back to redo their accounts."

Since the funds were meant to relieve teams during the 2019/20, only 14 teams qualify for the premier league amount.

"We are giving only 14 premier league teams because we are using the last season data as this money was meant for 2019/20 season. So, teams that got promoted into the premier league this season will get the same amount as those in the A Division," he said.

Mohapi said they have also put aside M600 750.68 to help LeFA prepare for the return of football activities once the lockdown restrictions are lifted while LeFA structures will share M338 669.

Lesotho Primary Schools Sports Association (LEPSA) will get 12 860, Lesotho Institutions Sports Associations (LISA) will pocket M12 860.85 while the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) will get M17 147.81. District Football Associations (DIFAs) will get M25 721.71.

The referees committee was allocated M20 000.

Mohapi said they will also be holding refresher courses for teams' compliance officers in preparation for the resumption of football action.

He said they are already drafting a document to present to the government requesting for the resumption of training.

"We are already drafting a proposal on resumption of training while we intend to do another one later requesting to resume competitions.

"However, we can't talk of dates for now because we are yet to meet with the leagues' managements to discuss possible dates," Mohapi said.

In the first disbursement, premier league clubs shared M1 120 000 with each club pocketing M80 000 while the A Division clubs (20) shared M800 000 with each team getting M40 000.

Clubs from the B Division (458) shared M4 580 000 with each team getting M10 000 while those in the C Division each pocketed M6 000 from the total of M1 086 000 that was shared by 181 teams.

The remaining M395 000 was shared among the LeFA structures such as referees' department, LISA, LEPSA, PLMC and ADMACO while 679 000 of the money was supposed to be used towards purchasing medical equipment ahead of return to football for the 2020/21 season. The funds were availed in August 2020.