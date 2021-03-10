Angola: Entrepreneurs Help Needy People in Southern Region

9 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least Five hundred tons of food were collected by the Business Technical Group (GTE) and will be distributed in the next few days to needy communities in the southern region of the country.

The action, according to a note of the Technical Business Group (GTE) sent to ANGOP on Tuesday, results from the fact that these communities in the provinces of Huíla, Cunene and Namibe are currently facing huge food shortages and lack of food for their cattle as a consequence of drought.

For this reason, the campaign was developed within the business class of the country, and the foodstuffs acquired leave the country's capital next Wednesday (10) by road, with the aim of minimising the suffering of the victims of this natural phenomenon.

The note referred that it has already allowed to raise a total of 500 tonnes of various food items, among which: salt, fish, wheat bran, maize, corn, cornmeal, sugar, beans, cooking oil, soap, chickens and fish and meat.

