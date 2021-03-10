Malawi: Mwenda Reappointed Malawi's Anti-Doping Rep

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president James Mwenda , who is Malawi Anti-Doping Organisation (Mad) chairperson, has been reappointed country's representative for Africa Zone V1 Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).

Mwenda has been re-appointed for a second term of office upon the approval of the Malawi Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC).

In an official communiqué signed by its Secretary General, Leonard Shara, MADO thanks RADO, the Government of Malawi and the Malawi Olympic Committee for trusting its president with such an important role.

"MADO is pleased to announce the re-appointment of president, James Mwenda, as the country's representative for the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).

"Please join MADO in congratulating Mr Mwenda and wishing him successful term as RADO member country representative," reads the communiqué in part.

On his part, Mwenda said he is "greatly humbled" by the reappointment.

He said: "It proves that my performance has been very good for the past four years."

Mwenda will be in office from 2021 to 2024.