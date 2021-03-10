Malawi: Mwenda Reappointed Malawi's Anti-Doping Rep

10 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pasula

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president James Mwenda , who is Malawi Anti-Doping Organisation (Mad) chairperson, has been reappointed country's representative for Africa Zone V1 Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).

Mwenda has been re-appointed for a second term of office upon the approval of the Malawi Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC).

In an official communiqué signed by its Secretary General, Leonard Shara, MADO thanks RADO, the Government of Malawi and the Malawi Olympic Committee for trusting its president with such an important role.

"MADO is pleased to announce the re-appointment of president, James Mwenda, as the country's representative for the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).

"Please join MADO in congratulating Mr Mwenda and wishing him successful term as RADO member country representative," reads the communiqué in part.

On his part, Mwenda said he is "greatly humbled" by the reappointment.

He said: "It proves that my performance has been very good for the past four years."

Mwenda will be in office from 2021 to 2024.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.