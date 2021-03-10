Angola: BDA Provides Over AKZ Two Billion to Huambo Companies

Huambo — Around 2.2 billion Kwanzas is the amount granted by the Angolan Development Bank (BDA) to eight companies in Huambo province, as part of the Economic Relief Programme.

The loan is part of a programme, approved by Presidential Decree number 98/2020, of 9 April, made up of immediate measures to mitigate the negative effects that Covid-19 is causing on the cash flow of micro, small and medium-sized companies and the lives of families in general.

Speaking to ANGOP Tuesday, the director of local services of the National Institute of Support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), Emanuel Capalandanda, said that this amount was part of a portfolio of 6.4 billion Kwanzas.

He added that currently 10 companies and 18 agricultural cooperatives in Huambo province, which are candidates for immediate measures to alleviate the negative economic and financial effects of the current pandemic, had already applied for funding.

So far, according to the official, six companies that buy and sell field products have benefited from the funding, as well as an accredited economic operator for importing fertilisers and inputs, as well as an agricultural cooperative.

Emanuel Capalandanda said that 20 other companies were currently waiting for funding from the BDA, under the scope of the same programme, with processes well underway, particularly 17 agricultural cooperatives, whose documentation was approved in November 2020.

The loan is part of a programme, approved by Presidential Decree number 98/2020, of 9 April, made up of immediate measures to mitigate the negative effects that Covid-19 is causing on the cash flow of micro, small and medium-sized companies and the lives of families in general.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to ANGOP Tuesday, the director of local services of the National Institute of Support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), Emanuel Capalandanda, said that this amount was part of a portfolio of 6.4 billion Kwanzas.

He added that currently 10 companies and 18 agricultural cooperatives in Huambo province, which are candidates for immediate measures to alleviate the negative economic and financial effects of the current pandemic, had already applied for funding.

So far, according to the official, six companies that buy and sell field products have benefited from the funding, as well as an accredited economic operator for importing fertilisers and inputs, as well as an agricultural cooperative.

Emanuel Capalandanda said that 20 other companies were currently waiting for funding from the BDA, under the scope of the same programme, with processes well underway, particularly 17 agricultural cooperatives, whose documentation was approved in November 2020.