South Africa: Committee On Sports to Conduct Oversight On Grant Disbursements in Arts Sector

10 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture will conduct an oversight visit to entities administering Covid-19 relief funding. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, asked that the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture prepare detailed information on the disbursements.

She said: "We will check the viability of visiting the projects as funds are being disbursed. The committee should get the information from the department. The committee said that it won't rely on media for information. Huge sums were given to the National Arts Council (NAC) and the National Film and Video Foundation."

The committee received a detailed briefing yesterday on the disbursements of the third phase of Covid-19 relief funding in the arts sector. The committee heard that although the second phase was characterised by stringent approval criteria and only a few applicants were eligible, R80 million had been disbursed since October. The committee also heard that the department partnered with the Department of Small Business Development and the Solidarity Fund.

After the briefing, committee members asked questions on a range of issues. One question concerned artists staging a "sit-in" at the NAC offices. Other questions were about the newly-established Ministerial Advisory Council and the contracts signed with artists. Committee member Mr Tshepo Mhlongo said there seemed to be contradictions in the presentation and he alleged that some athletes and organisations were "double-dipping". He wanted to know if fraud charges had been brought against anyone in this regard.

Committee member Ms Vuyisile Malomane sought clarity on whether the adjudication committee members were rotated and whether job opportunities had been created through the presidential stimulus programme. "What recovery plan is there to revive the arts sector? The pandemic is still going to be around. When is the council going to publish the full list of beneficiaries?" added Ms Malomane.

In response, the department said compliance was a challenge during the first and second disbursements. The committee heard that many applications were ineligible due to lack of tax compliance. This problem has since been resolved. After a number of interventions and engagements with the South African Revenue Service, tax compliance certification was relaxed.

The Minister of the department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, said the challenge with the NAC is that the council got into action when everything was happening. He told the committee that the suspension of the CEO and the CFO had not helped, and budget constraints hamper operations further.

Minister Mthethwa clarified that the advisory team was an industry-driven process convened by the Freedom Park. He said the industry developed rules and appointed people whose organisations had a national footprint. "The sector felt those were the right people; we will work with them in order to deal with the plight of artists in the country."

Sibongile Maputi

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.