South Africa: Honeydew Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCs) Unit Leave No Stone Unturned in Locating a Kidnapped Two-Year-Old Child and Apprehending a 36-Year-Old Suspect

9 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Honeydew Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit leave no stone unturned in locating a kidnapped two-year-old child and apprehending a 36-year-old suspect

A relentless search led by Honeydew FCS detectives and other role players resulted in the finding of a kidnapped 2-year old boy on Saturday, 06 March 2021, two days after he was reported missing. According to the mother, her son had allegedly been taken from their home by a known suspect in Cosmo City on Thursday, 04 March 2021. The toddler was found unharmed and police facilitated his reunion with his mother.

A 36-year old suspect has been arrested and is expected to make his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 9 March 2021 facing a charge of kidnapping. Members of the public are reminded that there is no waiting period to report a missing child.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.