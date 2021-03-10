South Africa: Honeydew Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCs) Unit Leave No Stone Unturned in Locating a Kidnapped Two-Year-Old Child and Apprehending a 36-Year-Old Suspect

press release

Honeydew Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit leave no stone unturned in locating a kidnapped two-year-old child and apprehending a 36-year-old suspect

A relentless search led by Honeydew FCS detectives and other role players resulted in the finding of a kidnapped 2-year old boy on Saturday, 06 March 2021, two days after he was reported missing. According to the mother, her son had allegedly been taken from their home by a known suspect in Cosmo City on Thursday, 04 March 2021. The toddler was found unharmed and police facilitated his reunion with his mother.

A 36-year old suspect has been arrested and is expected to make his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 9 March 2021 facing a charge of kidnapping. Members of the public are reminded that there is no waiting period to report a missing child.