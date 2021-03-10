South Africa: Human Rights Month - Follow Your Ambitions and Celebrate Our Long Walk to Freedom

opinion

As we mark Human Rights Month, it is important to highlight section 22 of the Constitution, which declares that every citizen has the right to choose their trade, occupation or profession freely.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I have previously told the story of how I decided at 12 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer. At that moment of putting words to my dreams with ease, I had no sense of all the human struggle that cleared the way for me to have such an ambition and to regard it my birthright. And just as easily as I made the declaration, the path to my law degree was unobstructed.

With each degree I obtained my parents insisted on celebrating. I resisted the fuss and sometimes actively thwarted their plans. What was the big deal? I knew about 50 other people just like me who had done what I had done. It's not as though I had made it to space. There was nothing novel about my achievement. Now that I am older and wiser I regret not leaning in to my parents' joy.

Throughout our history, the oppression of black people was rationalised...