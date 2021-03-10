South Africa: Human Rights Month - Follow Your Ambitions and Celebrate Our Long Walk to Freedom

6 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

As we mark Human Rights Month, it is important to highlight section 22 of the Constitution, which declares that every citizen has the right to choose their trade, occupation or profession freely.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I have previously told the story of how I decided at 12 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer. At that moment of putting words to my dreams with ease, I had no sense of all the human struggle that cleared the way for me to have such an ambition and to regard it my birthright. And just as easily as I made the declaration, the path to my law degree was unobstructed.

With each degree I obtained my parents insisted on celebrating. I resisted the fuss and sometimes actively thwarted their plans. What was the big deal? I knew about 50 other people just like me who had done what I had done. It's not as though I had made it to space. There was nothing novel about my achievement. Now that I am older and wiser I regret not leaning in to my parents' joy.

Throughout our history, the oppression of black people was rationalised...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.