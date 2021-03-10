South Africa: Media Statement - Select Committee Briefed On 2020 Grade 12 Examinations Outcomes

document

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture was today briefed by the Department of Basic Education and the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) on the outcomes of the 2020 National Senior Certificate examinations outcomes.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, commended the Grade 12 Class of 2020 for displaying resilience despite the impact of Covid-19. "The fact that the difference between the 2019 and 2020 class is just below 11% is something worth celebrating."

He, however, noted with dismay reports of mishaps, mistakes and even criminal activities that involved the stealing of question papers, citing the incidents in Limpopo and North West where learners were given wrong question papers, and urged the department to ensure that these do not recur.

The Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, said 2020 was a very difficult year not only for Grade 12 but all grades were affected. And that led to internal grades not completing the entire curriculum, which she said will also impact on the 2021 matric as learners had to carry work from previous grade.

While acknowledging the challenges of Covid-19, the committee also told the department to deal with other challenges that were in the system such as the shortage of mathematics teachers, especially in "no-fee" schools.

Umalusi told the committee that despite the leaking of maths and physical science question papers, based on evidence "there was no systemic irregularities that could have compromised the examinations".

The quality assurance body has also recommended that the department must tighten security in the printing, storage and distribution of question papers to prevent possible leakages.