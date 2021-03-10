South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 11 - Process Does Indeed Set Businesses Free

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Allon Raiz

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to scaling a business.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In business, there is a saying: "Process will set you free." For entrepreneurs who are whizzing through their days, shooting from the hip and relying on their gift of the gab, this feels far from the truth. Who has time to write up the process, never mind follow it, when everything is so urgent? Then you take on your first employee and the issues begin...

Someone has to educate the new employee about what they are required to do and to what standard - and that is you. Someone, at some point, has to manage the new employee and the quantity and quality of their output - and that is you. This all eats into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

