South Africa: Does SA Government Meet Its Constitutional Obligation On Socioeconomic Rights?

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Pienaar, Narnia Bohler-Muller and Michael Cosser

The question to be answered by Parliament when it scrutinises the government's Budget is whether the Budget Speech and the Budget Review meet the required standard that substantive regressions in the realisation of socioeconomic rights must be 'fully justified'. Resource constraints alone cannot justify inaction or regression when the full context of the Budget is relevant.

Reactions to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on 24 February 2021 have highlighted once again the gap between the ambitious transformative human rights vision in South Africa's Constitution and the country's troubled financial management and economic performance.

The Constitution is our country's supreme law and is binding on everyone, including all branches of government. What role should the Budget play in helping to achieve the transformed society envisaged by the Constitution, especially in promoting the progressive realisation of socioeconomic rights (SERs) - a requirement in terms of our Bill of Rights?

Sections 26 and 27 provide that everyone has the right of access to adequate housing, healthcare services, sufficient food and water, and social security; sections 29 and 24 provide that everyone has the right to a basic education and a healthy environment; and section 25(5) and (6) provides that everyone has the...

