Zimbabwe: Mash East Vaccinates 2 900

Mash East correspondent

NEARLY 2 900 frontline workers have so far received their first Covid-19 jab in Mashonaland East province and the exercise is going on smoothly.

Provincial medical director, Dr Paul Matsvimbo, told The Herald on Monday that the vaccine was safe and there were no reports of adverse effects from it.

"The Covid-19 vaccination programme is progressing well in Mashonaland East province, and 2 869 frontline workers have received their first dose so far," he said.

"We have had no reports of adverse effects emanating from the Covid-19 vaccine, so there is nothing to worry about.

"The vaccination programme is one of the Government efforts to ease the spread of Covid-19. We are encouraging more frontline workers to partake this exercise."

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi praised the Government for its determination in protecting frontline workers.

"The Government is committed to protecting the health of frontline workers so I urge you to be vaccinated and not listen to social media reports.

"The vaccine is safe and our President (Mnangagwa)'s wish is to make sure that everyone is safe from Covid-19. The Sinopharm vaccine is 86 percent effective and it's safe."

Mashonaland East is targeting to inoculate 8 200.

Nationally, the vaccination of frontline workers is in full swing, and on Monday, 3 278 were vaccinated as at 4pm, bringing the cumulative figure to 35 518, since the programme begun.

Zimbabwe presently has vaccines enough for 100 000 people but more are expected in the country in the next few days.

President Mnangagwa and his entire Cabinet will be vaccinated when the second batch of 200 000 Sinopharm vaccines donated fromChina is delivered.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, was the first to be vaccinated followed by his deputy, Dr John Mangwiro.