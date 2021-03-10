Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Strike in Manicaland

Mutare — A Chimanimani villager lost his unregistered Honda Fit to armed robbers who pounced on him while he was parked at a local shopping centre on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson inspector Luxon Chananda said a manhunt has since been launched for three unknown male robbers following the incident.

"Yes I can confirm that a villager lost his vehicle in Chimanimani to armed robbers.

"We have launched a manhunt for these robbers and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to the police and assist us with information," said Chananda.

The victim of the incident one Takesure Serena of Chiunda village under Chief Ngorima parked his vehicle at Pekok business centre around 7pm in Chimanimani.

While he was seated on the driver's seat, Serena heard one of the accused person knocking at the window.

When he opened the door to hear what he was saying, the accused person who was in the company of two other accomplices, produced a pistol and demanded that Serena vacates the vehicle.

The accused persons drove towards Charter Estate and no information has been obtained on their whereabouts.