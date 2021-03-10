Namibia: Online Classical Music Festival Online Slated for Weekend

9 March 2021
The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO), in collaboration with the College of the Arts (COTA), will stage a livestreamed Classical Music Festival on Saturday, 13 March, under the direction of well-known conductor Alexander Fokkens.

Funded by Bank Windhoek, the 75 minutes concert will give talented young music students the opportunity to perform together with a string orchestra. To adhere to COVID-19 regulations, NNSO will host the show without a live audience. The live stream will be free of charge via the NNSO website, www.nnso.info, and its Facebook page.

The Classical Music Festival will feature the following soloists: Carissa Esslinger, Recorder and Voice; Nadja Roxin and Silke Redecker on Flute; Carin Strydom, Cello; Markus Beiler, Violin; Janru Smit, Organ and Amy Afrikaner and Trudy Gertze, Voice.

"This production, traditionally called the Baroque Festival, requires only a smaller string orchestra, and the musicians are eager to play together for the first time this year," said NNSO's Chairperson, Irmgard Rannersmann.

Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said that as a loyal supporter of Namibian performing arts, the Classical Music Festival promises to be an exciting affair.

"We encourage Namibians from all walks of life, who can log in, to join and experience classical music," said Moody.

