Zimbabwe: Property Developer Trial Set for April

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The court hearing of land developer Georgios Katsimberis on allegations of duping Pokugara Properties of close to US$1 million is set to resume next month at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Katsimberis, who is being charged with fraud, is expected to appear in court on April 15 for trial.

He was at the Harare Magistrates Court today where he was furnished with the new trial date.

Katsimberis's matter was initially set for January 11 this year, but it was stalled by the Covid-19 regulations that resulted in temporary suspension of trials.

Accusations levelled against Katsimberis arose from a joint venture agreement he entered with Pokugara Properties in 2016, to construct cluster houses in Borrowdale through his company, GK Properties.

