Namibia: Ekandjo Accuses Katjavivi of Being Biased

Former minister of sport, youth and national service Jerry Ekandjo on Tuesday accused the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, of being biased towards him.

"Comrade speaker, you must also allow me to talk like you did to other people here. Every time I stand up to talk, you always say 'Jerry, Jerry Jerry'," Ekandjo said.

Katjavivi on Tuesday repeatedly interrupted Ekandjo, who was commenting on a motion to discuss the possibility of amending certain provisions of the Constitution.

During his contribution, the former minister strayed from the topic of discussion and started reciting events that took place in 1989 during the implementation of the United Nations' resolution 435, which brought Namibia independence.

Katjavivi did not appreciate the history lecture.

He adjourned the proceedings after Ekandjo's attempted complaint.

The motion aimed to consider the legality of certain provisions of the Constitution which prohibits civil servants from contesting in National Assembly elections as candidates while employed elsewhere.

This was referred to the relevant parliamentary standing committee for further investigation.