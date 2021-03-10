Namibia: Ekandjo Accuses Katjavivi of Being Biased

9 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Former minister of sport, youth and national service Jerry Ekandjo on Tuesday accused the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, of being biased towards him.

"Comrade speaker, you must also allow me to talk like you did to other people here. Every time I stand up to talk, you always say 'Jerry, Jerry Jerry'," Ekandjo said.

Katjavivi on Tuesday repeatedly interrupted Ekandjo, who was commenting on a motion to discuss the possibility of amending certain provisions of the Constitution.

During his contribution, the former minister strayed from the topic of discussion and started reciting events that took place in 1989 during the implementation of the United Nations' resolution 435, which brought Namibia independence.

Katjavivi did not appreciate the history lecture.

He adjourned the proceedings after Ekandjo's attempted complaint.

The motion aimed to consider the legality of certain provisions of the Constitution which prohibits civil servants from contesting in National Assembly elections as candidates while employed elsewhere.

This was referred to the relevant parliamentary standing committee for further investigation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.