Namibia: Saints Take the Lead

9 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

Saints went to the top of the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Mens Premier League after beating Windhoek Old Boys and School of Excellence over the weekend.

On Saturday they beat arch-rivals Old Boys 7-3 in an action-packed encounter of top-class hockey.

Old Boys did the early attacking, but Saints keeper Richter van Rooyen brought off two fine saves from Dylan Finch and Ernest Jacobs.

Saints weathered the storm and took the lead on nine minutes when Owen Hatton scored from a short corner and two minutes later he made it 2-0 with a field goal.

Old Boys opened their account on 19 minutes when they won a penalty and Nico Jacobs scored from the spot to reduce the deficit to 1-2 at the half time break.

Fagan Hansen put Saints 3-1 ahead with a short corner goal on 21 minutes, but Dian La Cock once again reduced the gap to 2-3 with a back-stick goal.

That was the closest Old Boys got though, as Saints upped the tempo and pulled away in the final chukka.

Two more goals by Hatton and one each by Hansen and Isaac Fallis put them in control, although Ernest Jacobs added a fine solo goal for Old Boys.

On Sunday, Saints romped to a 13-2 victory against School of Excellence Hockey Club (SoEHC) after leading 8-2 at half time.

SoEHC surprisingly took the lead through Giovanni Handura, but Saints were soon in control. Fagan Hansen led the way with four goals, Isaac Fallis added three, and Owen Hatton, Christiaan du Raan and Nicolai Hilbert two each, while Delron Handura added a second goal for SoEHC.

Old Boys got back to winning way on Sunday after beating Nust 7-0, with Dian La Cock and Dylan Finch scoring two goals each and Nico Jacobs, Ernest Jacobs and Siyabonga Martins one goal each.

Saints and Old Boys now head the log on 16 points each, although Saints have a much better goal aggregate (+45) compared to Old Boys (+24), while they also have a game in hand.

DTS and SoEHC trail way back on four points each, while Nust, Wanderers and West Coast Wolves must still open their accounts.

Saints also went to the top of the Women's Premier League after beating their closest rivals, DTS 3-2, and Old Boys 8-0.

Against Old Boys, Azaylee Philander was their star player, scoring five goals, while Gina Olles, Danja Meyer and Tara Myburgh added one each.

The next day they received a much stronger challenge from DTS, but ran out worthy 3-2 winners.

Saints held a narrow 2-1 halftime lead after goals by Tara Myburgh and Azaylee Philander, while Maggy Mengo replied for DTS.

Philander added her second from open play midway through the second half and although Anine le Roux immediately pulled a goal back for DTS, Saints managed to hold on for the win.

On Sunday, DTS bounced back with a 9-0 victory against Wanderers, after leading 2-0 at half time.

Maggy Mengo scored four goals, Anthea Coetzee three, and Dure Boshoff and Anine le Roux one goal each.

Old Boys, meanwhile, beat Wanderers 2-1, with goals by Armin van Staden and Kaela Schimming, while Bernice Brink replied for Wanderers.

