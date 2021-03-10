Namibia: American Drops Sixth Lawyer in Murder Trial

The High Court trial of two Americans charged with murdering a young man in Windhoek 10 years ago hit another snag yesterday, when one of the accused dismissed his defence lawyer.

The trial of Americans Marcus Thomas (35) and Kevan Townsend (35) was scheduled to continue before judge Christie Liebenberg in the Windhoek High Court, but ended up being postponed for two weeks after defence lawyer Braam Cupido informed the judge Thomas was not satisfied with his services and that he would, as a result, have to withdraw from the matter.

Cupido, who was instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid, is the sixth lawyer who has represented Thomas since his and Townsend's trial started in November 2014.

Following Cupido's withdrawal from the case, legal aid director Patience Daringo told the judge yesterday that the directorate is willing to instruct another legal practitioner to represent Thomas - but in the past has experienced difficulties in finding a lawyer willing to take up the case.

"We have approached almost all the lawyers. No one is willing to take on the instruction," Daringo said.

Thomas and Townsend are being prosecuted on six charges in connection with the killing of the 25-year-old Andre Heckmair in Windhoek on 7 January 2011.

Heckmair was killed when he was shot in the head while in a car in a quiet street in the city's Klein Windhoek area.

The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the United States to Namibia in December 2010 to carry out a plan to kill Heckmair.

The two accused have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on which they are being tried, including a count of murder and charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

During the most recent proceedings in the trial, the court heard in October last year that Heckmair was murdered after he had gone to meet "American friends" who had been contacting him repeatedly by telephone during the days preceding his death.

Heckmair had been living in the US while doing an internship during 2010, the court was also told.

In a statement which Thomas read out in court yesterday, he complained that Cupido did not have in-depth consultations with him in prison to prepare for the trial and did not carry out instructions he had given to Cupido.

He also said he had been trying to raise these issues with the Directorate of Legal Aid since October last year, but had been blocked until another judge, who is hearing a civil case in which he is involved, directed last month that he should be taken to the directorate's offices for a consultation.

Also addressing the judge, Cupido said some of the claims made by Thomas - such as the allegation that he did not have proper consultations with Thomas - were not correct.

However, Cupido also acknowledged there had been a difference of opinion between him and Thomas about instructions Thomas wanted him to carry out and which he did not regard as appropriate to pursue, and said that in the absence of mutual trust between him and Thomas he had to withdraw from the case.

Liebenberg postponed the case to 23 March, to give the Directorate of Legal Aid time to find another lawyer to represent Thomas.

The two accused have been held in custody since their arrest on 7 January 2011.