Zimbabwe: Fastjet Zimbabwe Performs All-Female Flight for International Women's Day

Fastjet Zimbabwe the award-winning Value airline for everyone is pleased to announce that today Monday 08 March 2021, the airline performed an all-female flight from Harare to Johannesburg and return, in celebration of International Women's Day.

Both flights FN8222 and FN8334 were under the command of Captain Chipo Matimba, who led the all-female crew that comprised First Officer Chipo Gatsi and Senior Cabin Crew Tichafara Sibanda.

The International Women's Day themed #ChooseToChallenge runs concurrently with the beginning of the Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, in which we commemorate the first in the world woman to obtain a pilot's license.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has urged the government and civil society groups to take advantage of existing opportunities to incrementally increase women's representation across their diversity including at the highest levels.

In a statement, ZGC challenged the government to outlaw any laws, practice, custom or conduct that prevent women from attaining gender equality.

"The obligations imposed by the Constitution are binding on every person, natural or juristic, including the State and all executive, legislative and judicial institutions and agencies of government at every level, and must be fulfilled by them' declares the constitution," reads the statement.

ZGC said the day is being commemorated in the context of changes that have been brought about by Covid-19 which has left women most vulnerable.

"The theme recognizes that the obtaining Covid-19 environment is the new norm which requires to be treated not just as a medical phenomenon, but one that starkly amplifies existing inequalities in terms of representation in gender dimension in decision-making, access to information, social protection, and personal security in the face of gender-based violence, the responsiveness of the economy, education and health," reads the statement.