Namibia: Shalulile Is PSL Player of the Month

SUNDOWNS flying forward Peter Shalulile was yesterday crowned the South African Premiership's player of the month for February.

The indefatigable Namibian international is often not given his dues as he is not as flashy as some of the other players in the league' the Sunday Times reported.

He contributed immensely to the league champions' stay at the premiership summit for weeks.

In the six games Shalulile played during the period' he scored three goals' provided two assists and two secondary assists.

He was praised for being an all-round contributor to Sundowns' often doing great defensive work, especially when defending set plays.

Shalulile was on target on Saturday, scoring one goal as Sundowns won 2-1 away against TP Mazembe in Caf Champions League action.

A panel of football journalists and analysts vote for the award and also named Benni McCarthy coach of the month for the period from 12 January to 24 February.

AmaZulu are sixth on the premiership standings and secured 15 points during the period under review' scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets in the eight games they played in January and February.

The club embarked on a seven-game unbeaten league run after losing to Kaizer Chiefs on January 13 and never looked back.

Usuthu beat Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka away from home' accounted for Steve Barker's Stellenbosch and then exacted revenge against Chiefs.

AmaZulu FC defender Tapelo Xoki got for the goal of the month gong for his brilliantly struck free kick in referee's optional time when Usuthu dramatically edged Bloemfontein Celtic 4-3.