Namibia's Business-Compliance Landscape Boosted

Last week two of the country's state-owned agencies tasked with overseeing legal compliance of Namibian businesses entered into collaborative efforts to ease the sharing of information.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) and the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) on Friday.

The agreement will ensure that the two institutions collaborate on the sharing of data pertaining to businesses' activities.

According to a press release by Bipa, the business registration agency will make available data within its control that may be required by the NaCC, subject to privacy and confidentiality provisions in the law.

Bipa says the commision will in turn share data and information pertaining to legislation, mergers, acquisitions, restrictive business practices and economic research with the authority to ensure cross-compliance of information provided by business entities.

"The agreement will remain in force for an indefinite period, or until such a time that another agreement supersedes the existing one," Bipa says.

The commission is, among other duties, tasked with providing both businesses and consumers with a fair playing ground by ensuring competitive prices and product choices, expanding opportunities for Namibian participation in world markets.

Vitalis Ndalikokule, the NaCC's chief executive officer, says the partnership will assist the commision in its strategic vision, which is to conduct research which supports competition regulation and policy development.

Bipa says the commision has developed a microeconomic database that would rely on the authority to feed it critical information.

"It is clear that Bipa and the NaCC cannot do without a smart and strategic partnership that will enable the sharing of data within their systems, subject of course to privacy and confidentiality as may be entrenched within Namibian law," says Bipa's chief executive officer, Vivienne Katjiuongua.

Bipa is responsible for being the central focal point for the registration, administration and protection of businesses, and intellectual property rights.

The authority is also the legal depository of information, documents and data required to be lodged under the applicable legislation.