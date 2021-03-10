Zimbabwe: Murewa Man Killed Fighting for Father's Girlfriend

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

An 18-year-old man was allegedly clobbered to death by four men while trying to assist his 51-year-old father in a fight over a woman in Murewa.

The incident occurred at Zhakata village on February 28 where Clever Muuduri and his father were drinking an illicit brew at one of the homesteads under Chief Mangwende.

The fight started after Clever's father accused one of the villagers Leonard Jambwa (28) who was also drinking the same beer at the said homestead, of being in love with his girlfriend.

A fist fight broke out between Clever's father and Jambwa, but the two were restrained by other patrons.

Later, on the same day, Clever and his father followed Jambwa who had decided to go home and they caught up with him and started assaulting him.

The two overpowered Jambwa, who called for back-up from his friends who were following nearby.

Jambwa's two friends assaulted Clever, resulting in his death, and left his father seriously injured.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to have a respect for life.

He said the four were arrested.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.