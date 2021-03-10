Namibia: Defaulting Govt Offices Face Blackouts

The national power utility NamPower says it will start disconnecting electricity supplies to about 25 government offices, ministries and agencies which owe more than N$1,5 billion in electricity bills.

These include the ministries of health, of agriculture, of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, as well as the ministry of sports.

In a statement issued yesterday, NamPower's managing director, Simon Haulofu, said the company will start implementing a debt collection plan, which could result in the suspension of electricity supplies to defaulting customers from April 2020.

Haulofu revealed that five local authorities, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Karasburg and Aranos as well as the //Kharas regional council are also on the list of government offices and agencies to be disconnected from NamPower's grid for skyrocketing debts.

The Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida), TransNamib Holdings, and Agribusdev also owe NamPower.

In addition, eleven village councils could also be without electricity if they do not pay up by April.

Haulofu did not reveal how much each entity listed for possible disconnection owed NamPower but said the non-payment of electricity bills by government offices, ministries and agencies was of great concern to NamPower as it is "affecting the sustainability of the business".

"NamPower has been and continues to engage these consumers but very few are making an effort to pay their accounts, while others have not been forthcoming, resulting in the debtors' accounts growing at an alarming rate," the statement reads.

Haulofu said if these entities fail to settle their debts by 12 April, NamPower will start cutting-off their supplies for a minimum of four hours weekly, a period which can be "increased in instances where no payment was forthcoming".

He said these entities failed to respond to demand letters sent to them to come up with firm commitments to pay their accounts by this month.

"It is important that customers honour their commitments to paying their electricity accounts timeously to enable NamPower to continue delivering on its mandate of ensuring security of supply to the nation. The public affected by this exercise is encouraged to contact their respective electricity service providers for further information," he said.