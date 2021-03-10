Zimbabwe: Harare City Bosses Denied Bail, Remanded in Custody Over Illegal Stands Deal

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has denied bail to three City of Harare bigwigs on allegations of parceling out stands on land reserved for recreational purposes.

Addmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Service, Emmanuel Mutambirwa the Valuations and Estates manager and Daniel Usingarahwe ,the Estates Officer in the Valuations and Estates Division were facing criminal abuse of duty charges.

Nhekairo (55) who appeared on his own facing two counts of criminal abuse of duty was denied bail on the grounds that he was facing a serious offence.

In dismissing the bail application, Mr Mambanje said the State has overwhelming evidence against the accused which calls for a lengthy jail term and that might induce him to abscond.

He further stated that the accused was likely to interfere with witnesses since he held a top post at the City of Harare.

Mutambirwa and Usingarahwe, who are being jointly charged where also denied bail on the same grounds with those for Nhekairo.

Mr Mambanje remanded all the three in custody to March 23.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.