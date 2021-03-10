Zimbabwe: Harare City Bosses Denied Bail, Remanded in Custody Over Illegal Stands Deal

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has denied bail to three City of Harare bigwigs on allegations of parceling out stands on land reserved for recreational purposes.

Addmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Service, Emmanuel Mutambirwa the Valuations and Estates manager and Daniel Usingarahwe ,the Estates Officer in the Valuations and Estates Division were facing criminal abuse of duty charges.

Nhekairo (55) who appeared on his own facing two counts of criminal abuse of duty was denied bail on the grounds that he was facing a serious offence.

In dismissing the bail application, Mr Mambanje said the State has overwhelming evidence against the accused which calls for a lengthy jail term and that might induce him to abscond.

He further stated that the accused was likely to interfere with witnesses since he held a top post at the City of Harare.

Mutambirwa and Usingarahwe, who are being jointly charged where also denied bail on the same grounds with those for Nhekairo.

Mr Mambanje remanded all the three in custody to March 23.