Namibia: Fighting Hunger Through Gardening

A resident of Goreangab in Windhoek is tackling food insecurity in the country through his own backyard garden.

Jesaya Shipingana (40) started a small garden in 2017 and has since helped 15 members of his community do the same, free of charge.

Shipingana says he started gardening with the main aim of inspiring his community and the government to invest in horticulture to secure food.

"Namibia is a big country with so many unemployed young people who can keep busy instead of drinking and committing crimes.

"At the end of the day, no one would go to bed on an empty stomach," he says.

He says Namibia imports too much food, which weighs on the government heavily.

"We must not always wait for the government to help us. We must do something for ourselves," he says.

Shipingana faces various challenges such as travelling quite a distance on foot every day to collect water for his vegetables.

He wakes up at 01h00 daily to fetch water, because the queues at water points in the area can get very long, and the best time to water his garden is early in the morning, he says.

Shipingana says he uses organic fertilisers to avoid damaging his crops and the soil.

"We take dead plants and chicken manure and keep them in one place to make sure they decompose, then we reuse the mix as fertiliser," he says.

The entrepreneur grows chillies, butternuts, corn, spinach, tomatoes, beans and potatoes.

He says he sells his produce to locals at an affordable price to encourage them to start their own backyard gardens to feed their families.

Shipingana says he has never attended any agricultural course, but is using skills he learned at school and from mentors.

He says he could feed the nation if provided with necessities such as grazing land and a consistent source of water.

Shipingana helped Joseph Nghivafe (40) start a garden.

Nghivafe now grows chillies, beans, grapes and apples in his backyard.

Nghivafe started in 2020 and since has not needed to spend money on vegetables, he says.

"Before I started gardening I used to spend money on food every day, not knowing that I could actually save money if I grow my own vegetables at home," he says.

He believes growing food at home could end hunger in Namibia.

Another Shipingana-inspired gardener is Gabriel Hendrik (33), who says he always thought his yard was unsuitable for growing vegetables, but with Shipingana's help, it worked.

"My house is on a steep hill, but I have made a plan to ensure there is no run-off when I water my vegetables," he says.

Hendrik also sells his vegetables to his community.