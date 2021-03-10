Nigeria: Lagos Receives Covid-19 Vaccines

9 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Sanwo-Olu says the state government received the vaccines at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and they were kept in a safe place.

The Lagos State Government said it has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this on Tuesday in Ikeja while speaking at the 2021 International Women's Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state government received the vaccines at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and they were kept in a safe place. He did not say the number of doses the state received.

The governor assured residents that the state government would soon commence the vaccination in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He implored residents to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, washing of hands and observing social distance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on March 2 took delivery of four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, Ogun State became the first state to take delivery of the vaccines, with 50,000 doses.

