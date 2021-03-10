Nigeria: Borno Receives 75,510 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine - Deputy Governor

10 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

Borno State received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca version of COVID-19 vaccine from the Nigerian government Tuesday night.

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, said the state on Tuesday night received 75, 510 doses of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Nigerian government.

Mr Kadafur, who received the consignment on behalf of the governor, Babagana Zulum, said the state government would decide on the distribution arrangement across the 27 local government areas.

The deputy governor received the vaccines in the company of the Chief of Staff to Mr Zulum, officials of the state primary healthcare development agency, and a team from the WHO.

The vaccines were flown into Maiduguri International Airport via a chartered aircraft, Allied Air, around 9 p.m.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the consignment, the deputy governor said, "as you, the media, have witnessed, we have received 75, 510 doses of the vaccine."

He said the government would soon make public when the vaccine will be made available for the targeted members of the public.

With 1,308 confirmed cases, Borno State ranks 23 amongst states grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.