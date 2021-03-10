Nigeria: Borno Receives 75,510 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine - Deputy Governor

Borno State received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca version of COVID-19 vaccine from the Nigerian government Tuesday night.

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, said the state on Tuesday night received 75, 510 doses of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Nigerian government.

Mr Kadafur, who received the consignment on behalf of the governor, Babagana Zulum, said the state government would decide on the distribution arrangement across the 27 local government areas.

The deputy governor received the vaccines in the company of the Chief of Staff to Mr Zulum, officials of the state primary healthcare development agency, and a team from the WHO.

The vaccines were flown into Maiduguri International Airport via a chartered aircraft, Allied Air, around 9 p.m.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the consignment, the deputy governor said, "as you, the media, have witnessed, we have received 75, 510 doses of the vaccine."

He said the government would soon make public when the vaccine will be made available for the targeted members of the public.

With 1,308 confirmed cases, Borno State ranks 23 amongst states grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic