Zimbabwe: Nyagura Back in Court

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Former University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura is expected to return to court next month when his trial on allegations of awarding former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe a doctorate in 2014 is expected to kick-off.

Nyagura is to appear at the Harare magistrate court on April 15 to answer to criminal abuse of office charges.

Circumstances leading to the former Vice Chancellor's arrest are that in 2011, he single-handedly accepted and approved the application by Ntombizodwa Grace Marufu (Mrs Mugabe maiden name) to study for a doctorate in sociology.

Nyagura allegedly did so without the knowledge and recommendation of the departmental board and faculty of higher degrees committee in violation of UZ quality assurance, guidelines and benchmarking.

The court heard that during the same period, Nyagura covertly appointed Professor Claude Mararike to supervise Mrs Mugabe's thesis without the knowledge and approval of the department board of sociology, which was mandated to accept applications and allocate supervisors to students in terms of general academic regulations.

Nyagura led supervisors and examiners to Mrs Mugabe's Mazowe Estate where oral examinations were purportedly done without the knowledge and approval of the academic committee, the State alleges.

The oral examination was supposed to be done at the UZ campus.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.