Namibia: City Spends N$1 Million On Traffic Lights

The City of Windhoek has repaired and replaced about 45 traffic light poles in the last 12 months due to damage, which cost the municipality about N$1 million.

This is less than half the amount of money spent in 2018 on replacing traffic lights damaged in accidents, which amounted to N$2,5 million.

The cost at the time was so steep that the municipality had to redirect sources from other projects to cover it.

Road accidents in the area have, however, increased from 198 in 2019 to 211 in 2020.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye on Friday said the current damage is not all due to accidents.

"Some are necessitated by normal wear and tear, which is addressed through annual maintenance plans of assets, including traffic lights," he said.

The average cost of a complete traffic light installation at an intersection ranges from N$300 000 to N$600 000, whereas the cost of a traffic light pole is about N$8 000, but could be as much as N$17 300.

This cost depends on different types of intersections requiring different types of traffic-light designs.

Annually, the municipality allocates about N$3 million to the repair, replacement and annual maintenance of traffic lights.

These funds are spent on the routine maintenance and upgrading of traffic light installations, as well as on replacing old controllers that become obsolete and have to be replaced with newer technology.

The municipality continues to struggle holding those responsible for wrecking traffic lights accountable, because the culprits mostly manage to flee before law-enforcement officers arrive at the scene.

"A few culprits are arrested and their vehicles impounded with help of the City Police, and damage fines are issued to recover the cost of repairs," Akwenye said.

The City Police have in the past identified three intersections which are most prone to accidents, namely the intersection at Independence Avenue and the Western Bypass near the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, the intersection at Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue and David Hosea Meroro Road, and the one at Independence Avenue and Hans Dietrich-Genscher Street.

"We are therefore appealing to residents and the general public to be our eyes and ears and report culprits to law-enforcement authorities," he said.