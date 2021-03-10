Namibia: Louw Beats Jauss in Marathon Match

George Louw beat Daniel Jauss 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 to win the u18 boys final at the Namibia Tennis Association's junior tournament in Windhoek over the weekend.

In a marathon three-setter, the first two sets went to tiebreakers as neither player dropped a serve, but Louw finished stronger to win the third set with ease.

The top-seeded Jauss had dominated their matches last year, but Louw has now won their last two encounters after also beating Jauss 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Swakopmund Open in December, and said he had worked hard to improve his game.

"Ever since I lost to Daniel a few times last year, I've been working extra hard and it was definitely one of my short term goals to beat him and it feels good. I put in a lot of hard work and extra hours, so I'm very happy about this victory," he said.

"I didn't play perfectly according to my game plan but it turned out well for me in the end. I definitely served well, and I mostly did the right things at the right time. I'm very happy about the third set, I played very well and he might have been a bit off, but we were both very tired since we played for almost three hours," he added.

In the semifinals, Jauss beat Dian Calitz 6-4, 6-3, while Louw beat Darel Janse van Rensburg 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Louw and Jauss then teamed up to win the boys doubles title after beating Calitz and Van Rensburg 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

Lisa Yssel was a comfortable winner of the girls u18 category which was determined on a round robin basis.

She beat Raica Coelho 6-3, 6-2; Tammy-Ann Lombardt 6-1, 6-0; and Elze Stears 6-2, 6-0, while Stears finished second and Coelho third.

There was a big upset in the Boys u16 category when the unseeded 12-year-old Ruben Yssel beat the third-seeded Ruben Nel 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

Yssel impressed with his consistent groundstrokes from the back of the court as he wore down Nel, who made too many unforced errors.

In the semifinals, Yssel beat the second seeded Stephan Koen 6-1, 6-4, while Nel beat the top-seeded Joel Hiveluah 7-5, 7-6.

Yssel and Nel won the doubles title after beating JH Esterhuizen and Juan Kuhn 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Larushka Kruger won the girls u16 singles title after winning all four her round robin matches, while Dominique Theron came second and Haylee Kidd third.

In the doubles final, Haylee Kidd and Dominique Theron beat Lucinda Botes and Larushka Kruger 6-3, 6-1.

In the boys u14 category, the second seeded Eduan Schollij beat the top-seeded Lian Kuhn 7-6, 6-1 in the singles final, while Abraham Alemu and Lian Kuhn beat Eduard Schollij and Henlou du Toit 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles final.

In the u14 girls category, the top-seeded Joanivia Bezuidenhout beat the fifth seeded Riamarie Visagie 6-1, 7-5 in the singles final, while Mari van Schalkwyk and Santie van der Walt beat Joanivia Bezuidenhout and Ayanda Basson 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the doubles final.

In the boys u12 singles final, the top-seeded Johan Theron beat the second seeded Luan Brand 6-4, 6-0, while Theron and Kyle Els beat Samuel Lagvardi and Markus van Heerden 7-6, 6-3 in the doubles final.

Emma Brinkmann won the girls u10 sinlges title after beating Liha Tromp 8-4 in the final, while Brinkmann and Linda Alemu beat Janah King and Liha Tromp 8-3 in the doubles final.

In the boys u10 singles final, the top seeded Divan Engelbrecht beat the second seeded Luke Alvarey 8-2, while De Witt Bergh and Divan Engelbrecht beat Alvarey and Tadiwa Mombeyarara 8-4 in the doubles final.