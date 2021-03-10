Namibia: Rapists On the Loose in Townships

Rapists have resurfaced in Windhoek's informal settlements.

The latest incidents involve the alleged rape of two women, while another was almost raped after robbers broke into her family shack.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday confirmed both incidents, saying they took place hours apart on Saturday night, and that the police are on the hunt for the perpetrators.

The first case involves a 32-year-old man, *Elia, who says he was forced to watch as three men broke into his shack and two of them raped his two female friends at the Havana settlement on Saturday at around 01h00. The third man was outside holding a torch.

Elia says he was chatting with his two friends, *Ndapewa and *Ndeshi in his room, when they heard the shack's unlocked door move.

"Suddenly, two men opened the door and instructed us not to move or say a word . . . I was lying down face-up to see whether I would be able to recognise them. They fired a bullet in my direction, but it missed me," Elia says.

He says the two men moved closer to the bed, removed the women's clothes and raped them.

"I felt so helpless, since I was being held at gunpoint on the same bed . . . I tried to look at their faces, but one of them struck me with a bolt cutter," Elia says.

He says one of his friends started screaming, but was struck with the bolt cutter near her eye.

His other friend's thighs were struck, he says.

"It makes me feel very bad. My heart is not at peace, because I could not help my friends," Elia says.

After the incident, the intruders left with their cellphones and N$300.

Elia says he tried to chase after the men in vain.

"I cannot even sleep at night. I need counselling, because this ordeal is in my mind and I can't seem to get it out even if I try to," he says.

'WE THOUGHT IT WAS A PRANK'

The Namibian spoke to Ndapewa and Ndeshi yesterday at the Katurura Intermediate Hospital.

Ndeshi, a mother of two, said she was hoping it was a prank when the two men burst into the room.

" . . . but then they took out a gun; he slapped me first," she said.

She said she tried to fight him back, but "he beat me with a bolt cutter".

"I could not see properly, but I saw a light-skinned man. I could not identify any of them since they were wearing masks and their faces were covered. I could only see his eyes. They were also wearing gloves," she said.

The alleged rapists covered both young women's faces with pillows while they raped them.

REJECTED BY PARTNER

Ndeshi said her boyfriend has rejected her after the incident.

"He said he doesn't want me any more, because he is afraid of me. He is the one I was expecting to support me," she said.

Ndapewa is an unemployed mother of two. She yesterday said she wants to move to another area as soon as possible after what happened.

"Moving will be the best, because people are looking at us as if it's our fault . . . "

Ndapewa said she doesn't want to think about the incident, because she may take her own life.

"I hope God will give me strength to overcome this trauma," she said.

SAVED BY A CRYING BABY

Meanwhile, a couple in the Goreangab informal settlement yesterday said they were shaken to the core when two men broke into their shack on Saturday evening at around 02h00.

"One walks so fast to get home after work to be safe, just to realise it is not even safe at home. It is a bad feeling," 34-year-old Simon Sause said.

Sauce said his hands and feet were tied by the intruders, who took their cellphones valued at N$400.

He could not help his wife as they tried to rape her.

His wife, Zita Paulo (26) said her baby saved them just as one of the intruders attempted to rape her.

"He told me to lie down and when he was about to get closer, my baby started crying very loudly," Paulo said.

She said she put the baby on top of her, covering her body, after which the intruders left. The couple says they are not able to identify the intruders as it was dark and they have no electricity at home.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

Elia lives just a stone's throw from the house where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in front of her mother and eight-year-old sister six months ago at Havana.

According to the police, the two men who allegedly broke into the shack where the mother and daughters were sleeping, were wearing balaclavas.

Shikwambi last year said the suspects held the family at gunpoint, threatening to kill them, and raped the 12-year-old in the presence of her mother (32) and eight-year-old sister.

Additionally, a young man was last year shot and killed while trying to save his sister from being raped in Windhoek's Havana informal settlement.

The man (29) allegedly responded to his sister's cries for help when a man broke into the shack she shared with her boyfriend (34).

Before the young man could stop the intruder, he was shot in his left arm. He died a few minutes later.

A CRIME HOT SPOT

Shikwambi said the police have classified the Havana informal settlement as a crime hot spot.

She said this may be as a result of the area being overpopulated.

"We cannot give protection to each and every individual, but we remain vigilant and try our best to get these criminals," she said.

"The description of the suspects and the other guys are the same, and one can only relate the cases," Shikwambi said.

*Not their real names