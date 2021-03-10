Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Mohamed Bazoum Following His Election As President of the Republic of Niger

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Mohamed Bazoum following his election as President of the Republic of Niger.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his congratulations and his best wishes to Mr. Bazoum in fulfilling his high missions.

"By placing their trust in you, the Nigerien people paid tribute to Your high human qualities and to Your rich political experience", underlines HM the King.

The Sovereign also welcomes the excellent friendship between the two countries, a friendship marked by solidarity cooperation and a joint vision on the unity and the development of Africa.

HM the King expresses his strong determination to work with the elected President for the consolidation of relations at the bilateral and regional level.

The Sovereign also wishes happiness and prosperity to the people of Niger.